DC Circ. Greenlights Defamation Suit Against UK Activist

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 27, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has ruled that a former Russian-American spy can sue a prominent U.K.-based political activist for defamation, finding that the District of Columbia's "long-arm" statute applies because of the activist's Washington, D.C.-based government affairs. A divided 2-1 panel held on Thursday that Washington, D.C., resident and former spy Rinat Akhmetshin has personal jurisdiction to sue activist William Browder for defamatory comments made outside of D.C. because Browder had engaged in a "persistent course of conduct" in Washington by continually meeting with lawmakers and conducting other government business in the nation's capital. "We decline to construe the 'persistent course of...

