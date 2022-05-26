IG Finds Over $16M In Questionable CARES Act Costs At NSA

By Rae Ann Varona (May 26, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A National Security Agency watchdog said Thursday that it found questionable costs of over $16 million after auditing COVID-19 relief invoices reported by the agency, attributing the cost problems to the agency's insufficient invoice reviews. Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving federal agencies the discretion to reimburse paid leave to federal contractors who were unable to perform work at a government facility or work remotely. The NSA's Office of the Inspector General said that after sampling 25 invoices totaling nearly $38 million from roughly March to August 2020,...

