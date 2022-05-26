5th Circ. Rebuke Of Judge Hughes Is 'Déjà Vu All Over Again'

By Michelle Casady (May 26, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes has once again been reversed by the Fifth Circuit for abusing his discretion by refusing to allow a plaintiff to conduct sufficient discovery before dismissing their case. In a 14-page ruling issued Thursday, the panel noted that this marks three times the court has been asked to determine whether Judge Hughes can "deny discovery rights protected by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure because, in the district court's view, that discovery is unnecessary." The Fifth Circuit's ruling Thursday reversing U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes came in an age discrimination lawsuit that a nurse filed in 2020...

