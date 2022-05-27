Comerica Hit With Fraud Suit Over Child Support Debit Card

By Sarah Jarvis (May 27, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman has filed a proposed class action against Mastercard, Comerica and a company that administers a debit card program for child support in the state, alleging she was left vulnerable to fraud and could not block foreign, fraudulent charges appearing on her account. Marcia A. Ray alleged in a complaint — filed Tuesday and made public Thursday — that she was issued an "EPPICard" debit Mastercard by Comerica under a contract between business process outsourcing company Conduent Inc. and Pennsylvania's Department of Human Resources for collecting, processing and paying child support. The card allows parents to make cash withdrawals...

