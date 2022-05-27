Greenberg Traurig Hires 7 Real Estate Attys In US, UK

By Emily Lever (May 27, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has added seven real estate laterals to its ranks amid a surge in demand in that practice area, including the seventh and eighth attorneys it has brought aboard from Winston & Strawn LLP in the past two months. The seven new attorneys, which the firm has added as it observes an "uptick of investment capital," are based in six different locations across the U.S. with a London-based hire rounding out the group, according to a Thursday announcement. Two arrive from Winston & Strawn, which lost six real estate attorneys to Greenberg Traurig in April. With the group of...

