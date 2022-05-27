Barnes & Thornburg Adds Corporate Partner In Dallas

By James Boyle (May 27, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A transactional lawyer with 15 years' experience as a corporate and securities attorney has moved her practice to Barnes & Thornburg LLP's Dallas office, the firm announced Thursday. Amy E. Lott has joined Barnes & Thornburg as a partner in the firm's corporate department in Dallas. Lott told Law360 on Friday she has been in her new office for about three weeks, and the transition has been a smooth one. "It's been pretty jampacked," Lott said. "I've been read into several ongoing deals in New York and Atlanta, and my clients have started moving over. There's a great team environment here,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS