Squire Patton Adds Financial Services Of Counsel In New York

By Clarice Silber (May 27, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has hired former Truist Financial Corp. senior associate general counsel Robert Lendino to become of counsel for its financial services practice in New York. Squire Patton said that Lendino will bring more than 25 years of experience working in-house at leading financial institutions. Lendino told Law360 Pulse on Friday that he will be focusing on "helping clients execute and try to manage whatever their business objectives are." He said he sees his role as assisting clients in achieving success with their business transactions. "I feel I am a strategic thinker and I like to try and make...

