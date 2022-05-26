Firm To Pay $4M To End Suit Over Faulty Background Checks

By Gina Kim (May 26, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Inflection Risk Solutions has agreed to pay $4 million to end a proposed class action filed by a customer who was banned from Airbnb after Inflection misreported his criminal conviction in violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, according to a preliminary approval motion filed Thursday in Minnesota federal court. In a 30-page motion for preliminary approval of the proposed deal, counsel for plaintiff Tony N. Taylor said Silicon Valley-based Inflection Risk Solutions, which provides background checks and consumer reports, agreed to settle claims that it violated the act when it did not ensure that the details in those background check...

