Microsoft Hit With BIPA Suit Over Photo App's Facial Scans

By Lauraann Wood (May 26, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Microsoft has been hit with a proposed class action in Illinois state court claiming that the Photos app in Windows 10 and 11 uses geometric facial data to identify facial expressions and group similar pictures, in violation of Illinois' biometric privacy law. Illinois resident Pasinee Bhavilai said Monday that the facial recognition capabilities in Microsoft's Photos app violate the Biometric Information Privacy Act by failing to get informed consent before scanning, storing and using the unique identifiers that it collects from thousands of individuals within the state. The company has also unlawfully failed to develop a reviewable policy governing the retention...

