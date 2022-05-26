Chancery Denies 'My Unorthodox Life' Star's Model Co. Claims

By Jeff Montgomery (May 26, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- In an apparent preview of coming dismissals, Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday rejected reality TV star Julia Haart's claim to ownership of a blocking half interest in talent and modeling agency Elite World Group LLC and equal control with her estranged husband Silvio Scaglia. Saying she was issuing a two-step decision to expedite the case, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn released a five-page order lifting a hold-the-status-quo declaration that had frozen the two sides in advance of a full court opinion on arguments in a two-day trial in April. The memorandum decision "remains in progress," the vice chancellor wrote Thursday. Haart, the...

