Oyster Bar Drops Virus Coverage Row Before 11th Circ. Rules

By Craig Clough (May 26, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Miami oyster bar Mignonette Miami has ended its Eleventh Circuit appeal of an order dismissing its bid for insurance coverage from Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co. over losses caused by closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a Thursday order granting the parties' joint motion for voluntary dismissal. Wystan M. Ackerman of Robinson & Cole LLP, who represents Tokio Marine, told Law360 in an email on Friday that the joint motion was filed due to the Eleventh Circuit's decision this month in SA Palm Beach, LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London, which resolved the issues presented by this appeal...

