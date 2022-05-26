Oyster Bar Settles Virus Coverage Row Before 11th Circ. Rules

By Craig Clough (May 26, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Miami oyster bar Mignonette Miami reached a deal with its insurer Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co. to settle their virus coverage row as the parties were awaiting a ruling on the case by the Eleventh Circuit, according to a Thursday filing by the court's clerk. The clerk of court for the Eleventh Circuit said in an order that the parties' joint motion for voluntary dismissal is being granted. Details of the settlement were not contained in the joint motion on filed May 17, and the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Tokio Marine filed a brief in November...

