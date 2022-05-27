9th Circ. Upholds DQ Of Calif. Firm For Having Privileged Info

By Jack Karp (May 27, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A San Diego business litigation firm was rightly disqualified from serving as counsel to a restaurant franchisee in a racketeering lawsuit after gaining access to privileged information through a man who posed as an attorney, the Ninth Circuit ruled. A California federal judge was correct to find that the Mirch Law Firm LLP could not represent the plaintiffs in the suit after it acquired privileged information about some of the defendants through a man who falsely represented himself as those defendants' attorney in prior litigation, the appellate court said Thursday in an unpublished memorandum. The record in the case supports the...

