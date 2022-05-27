Tabloid Phone Hacking Case Heads To Trial Despite Time Bar

By Richard Crump (May 27, 2022, 3:06 PM BST) -- One of the U.K.'s biggest newspaper groups will face a trial next year over phone-hacking claims brought by scores of celebrities after a London judge refused on Friday to toss the action for being brought too late. The publisher of the Daily Mirror has argued that the claims, brought over the alleged misuse of private information, had missed a deadline for bringing civil litigation. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images) High Court Judge Timothy Fancourt concluded that it would be inappropriate to resolve allegations that the publisher, Mirror Group Newspapers Ltd., had covertly used phone hacking and other unlawful information-gathering techniques to obtain...

