Authorities May Feel The Sting From Loser Pays Ruling

By Christopher Crosby (May 27, 2022, 6:10 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court opened the door to public authorities being forced to pay defendants' costs from failed enforcement actions, but attorneys say it is too soon to know whether that risk will deter agencies from bringing cutting-edge cases. Britain's highest court has ruled that the Competition and Markets Authority might have to cover the legal costs of drugmaker Pfizer and a distributor, Flynn Pharma, after the watchdog's market abuse case against the two companies fell short. Britain's highest court ruled, in a unanimous 55-page decision handed down on Wednesday, that costs could follow a failed enforcement action because there is no...

