Meta Accused Of Infringing Virtual Reality System Patents

By Jasmin Jackson (May 27, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has been slapped with a patent suit in Texas federal court for allegedly poaching a developer's sensory-stimulating technology for virtual reality systems. Developer Immersion Corp. contended in a 60-page complaint on Thursday that Meta has infringed six patents on haptic technology — software and hardware that can create a virtual experience of touch through force and vibrations. The developer argued that the technology giant swiped the asserted software and hardware for its VR systems like the all-in-one headset and controller product Quest 2. "Meta is capitalizing on Immersion's innovation and success by selling and otherwise monetizing video game...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS