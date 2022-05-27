Depp, Heard Make Final Bids In Defamation Trial

By Cara Salvatore (May 27, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard closed their defamation cases against each other Friday, with Depp's team saying an article allegedly referencing him as an abuser was the "cruelest injury of all" and Heard's saying the Constitution protects her given evidence of addiction-driven storms of violence. After a six-week trial, Depp's team gave closing arguments on his $50 million defamation claim against Heard relating to three statements in an article she published in the Washington Post in 2018. Heard does not name Depp in the article but says she has become a symbol for victims of domestic abuse, a statement Depp...

