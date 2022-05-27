Bulk Of WeatherTech's Car Tray Patent Survives PTAB Review

By Britain Eakin (May 27, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The majority of claims in a WeatherTech patent on a vehicle floor tray escaped unscathed in a review by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which trimmed three of 15 claims challenged by Yita LLC but held the other 12 claims weren't shown to be invalid. The decision, which was made public Thursday, found three claims in U.S. Patent No. 8,833,834 are invalid as obvious and rejected an argument from MacNeil IP LLC, which holds WeatherTech's intellectual property, that those claims were nonobvious in light of the tray's commercial success. The decision, which was filed under seal in January, comes just...

