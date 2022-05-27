Netflix Show May Face Eviction After Haart Ruling In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (May 27, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Swiss-born media and tech mogul Silvio Scaglia said Friday he would renew demands that Netflix stop using a Manhattan condo for Scaglia's estranged wife Julia Haart's reality show, after a Delaware court rejected claims that Haart has 50 percent control of their purportedly shared assets. Lanny J. Davis, counsel to Scaglia, also contested claims by a Haart spokesperson that Delaware Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn's ruling late Thursday – which led to an immediate demand to end Netflix's use of the $65 million condo for Haart's "My Unorthodox Life" show – was not final. "We believe there has...

