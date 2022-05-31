Indian Health Service Must Pay Full $18.5M To Ariz. Hospital

By Caleb Symons (May 31, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Indian Health Service must finance $18.5 million in annual administrative expenses at an Arizona tribal hospital while the hospital litigates the agency's attempt to slash that sum, a federal judge has ruled, finding it "substantially likely" that the funding reduction is unlawful. U.S. District Judge James O. Browning ordered the IHS to reimburse $16.6 million, spread over monthly payments, in so-called indirect contract support costs that it refused to cover last December amid negotiations with Fort Defiance Indian Hospital Board Inc. over its latest government relief. In his ruling last Thursday, Judge Browning found the reimbursement reduction — which federal...

