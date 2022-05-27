Cannabis Bill Roundup: New Legalization Proposal In NC

By Sam Reisman (May 27, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina lawmaker pitched a new legalization bill, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize adult-use cannabis, and Delaware's governor nixed a proposal to legalize simple possession. Here are the major moves in cannabis reform from the past week. North Carolina state Sen. Toby Fitch, D-Wilson, on May 24 introduced a new bill to legalize the sale, possession and use of cannabis for adults 21 and over. North Carolina belongs to a small group of U.S. states that do not have a medical marijuana program, although it does allow some patients to use CBD oil that is low in...

