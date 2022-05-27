CIT Keeps Steel Duty Case Moving Amid Injury Appeal

By Alex Lawson (May 27, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has declined the government's bid to stay a case over its duties on Mexican structural steel despite an appeal in a pending case that could render the dispute moot. CIT Judge Claire R. Kelly kept the case moving in brief Thursday opinion, ruling that the U.S. Department of Commerce should continue re-evaluating its duty on the Mexican steel even if there is a chance it might not have to take effect. "Awaiting decisions of the Court of Appeals will always alleviate the burdens on the parties and this Court, but the possible mootness that might...

