Texas Justices To Hear Walmart's $4M Xerox Suit Revival Bid

By Katie Buehler (May 31, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has agreed to consider Walmart's bid to revive its claims that Xerox cost it $4 million by failing to notify it in 2013 about planned maintenance to a financial transactions processing system. The justices on Friday granted Walmart's May 2021 petition for review, in which it argued Xerox isn't immune from the claims. The retailer argued that a Texas appellate court's November 2020 decision that freed Xerox State & Local Solutions Inc. from liability wrongly established a "new immunity" for sophisticated participants in the federal government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. In its decision, the Fifth Court of...

