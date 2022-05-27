Texas Justice Dissents On Declining Same-Sex Benefits Case

By Michelle Casady (May 27, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday, in an 8-1 ruling, denied a petition for review from two residents challenging Houston's policy of giving same-sex spouses of city employees the same benefits as different-sex spouses. The ruling leaves in place an April 2021 decision from the Fourteenth Court of Appeals that the city's immunity and three U.S. Supreme Court rulings barred the claims. But in a somewhat rare move for the Texas Supreme Court, Justice John Devine dissented from the decision not to hear the case and suggested the majority had abdicated its duties by declining review. "Obergefell and related cases may...

