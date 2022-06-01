Texas Justices To Hear Permian Basin Drilling Deadline Suit

By Katie Buehler (May 31, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has agreed to wade into a dispute over the best reading of a force majeure clause in an oil and gas lease lawsuit in which landowners claim a Matador Resources Co. unit is wrongly asserting it missed a drilling deadline because of an unforeseen event. The justices on Friday granted Point Energy Partners Permian LLC's July 2021 petition for review, which asked the high court to reverse an Eighth Court of Appeals panel's decision that found there were fact issues about whether MRC Permian Co. could claim an instance of wellbore instability on other leased land as...

