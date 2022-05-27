7th Circ. Skeptical Of 'Mask Free' Cafe's Retaliation Claims

By Lauraann Wood (May 27, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel questioned Friday whether a Wisconsin cafe that briefly hung up an anti-mask sign had standing to pursue claims that local health officials had unconstitutionally retaliated against the eatery with citations for violating a county mask mandate. A three-judge panel said during oral arguments that although officials from the city of Madison and from Dane County defeated Helbachs Cafe LLC's First Amendment retaliation claims on summary judgment, it was difficult to see how the eatery had federal standing to pursue those claims since its citations were later dismissed and its license to sell food and drinks stayed intact....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS