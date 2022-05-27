Cable Group Says Broadcasters' 6 GHz Worries 'Easily' Fixed

By Christopher Cole (May 27, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A cable trade group has told the Federal Communications Commission that the agency can "easily dispel" broadcast industry concerns that government plans to allow unlicensed devices in the 6 GHz band could disrupt some newsgathering operations. NCTA-The Internet & Television Association said in comments posted Thursday that although the D.C. Circuit wants the commission to take a closer look at possible broadcast interference triggered by opening up the band for new uses, that issue is "very narrow" and urged the agency to resolve it promptly. The feedback comes as the FCC mulls the appellate court's remand of the 6 GHz docket...

