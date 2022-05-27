SEC's Investor Advocate To Leave Agency After 8 Years

By McCord Pagan (May 27, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's top official representing investors said Friday he was stepping down after more than eight years of service, effective July 1. Investor Advocate Rick A. Fleming, who was appointed in February 2014 as the first director of the Office of the Investor Advocate, in a statement thanked the SEC chairs, commissioners and staff members. "I also express my deepest appreciation to the women and men in the Office of the Investor Advocate who are the true experts and are tireless in their efforts to serve investors. I am proud of the foundation we have laid together and...

