NLRB Aims To Hold Hotel Exec In Contempt Over Misconduct

By Braden Campbell (May 27, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board urged a New Jersey federal judge Friday to extend recent sanctions against a shuttered hotel to one of its top executives, accusing him of scheming to subvert a union by feigning to leave the industry and reopen the business under a new name. The NLRB asked U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to hold Arbah Hotel Corp. vice president Mark Wysocki equally liable for the up to $1,000 in daily fines that the judge assessed on the Meadowlands View Hotel operator last month. Board prosecutors said Wysocki "single-handedly" thwarted a 2021 court order to deal with...

