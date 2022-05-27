Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nikon Infringed RED's Digital Video Compression IP, Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 27, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Nikon Corp. was hit with a lawsuit in California federal court on Thursday accusing the Japanese camera giant of illegally copying RED.com's video data compression technology.

The suit claims that Nikon and its American subsidiary have infringed seven patents for inventions owned by RED.com LLC, headquartered in California.

RED manufactures and sells high-performance still and cinematography cameras, along with video equipment, digital editing software and imaging format technology used in the broadcast video, according to its complaint.

"RED's products have been used to film blockbuster movies, as well as many other movies and television series," the suit states. "The RED cameras...

