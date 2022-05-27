Nikon Infringed RED's Digital Video Compression IP, Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 27, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Nikon Corp. was hit with a lawsuit in California federal court on Thursday accusing the Japanese camera giant of illegally copying RED.com's video data compression technology. The suit claims that Nikon and its American subsidiary have infringed seven patents for inventions owned by RED.com LLC, headquartered in California. RED manufactures and sells high-performance still and cinematography cameras, along with video equipment, digital editing software and imaging format technology used in the broadcast video, according to its complaint. "RED's products have been used to film blockbuster movies, as well as many other movies and television series," the suit states. "The RED cameras...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS