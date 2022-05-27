US Says $380M Is Fair Game In 1MDB Case

By Clark Mindock (May 27, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government on Friday told the Ninth Circuit it should uphold a ruling allowing American prosecutors to seize a nearly $380 million arbitral award, telling the appeals court the opposition has argued itself out of court. The government told the court that PetroSaudi Oil Services (Venezuela) Ltd. can't keep the funds allegedly tied to embezzled 1Malaysia Development Bhd. money out of American hands anymore, arguing a key point raised by PetroSaudi has now vanished. That key issue related to the funds being in the possession of a U.K. court, which PetroSaudi had argued meant the Biden administration was barred from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS