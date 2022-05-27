Brand Battles: Google Subsidiary's 'Tidal' TM In Hot Water

By Tiffany Hu (May 27, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, X Development LLC, previously known as Google X, was hit with a software firm's opposition against its bid to register "Tidal" as a trademark — plus four other cases you need to know. A 'Tidal' Storm Tidal Software LLC went to the board Wednesday to block X Development LLC from registering "Tidal" as a trademark for underwater and digital cameras, digital weather station sensors, wireless adapters to connect computers with a telecommunications network for delivering and streaming music and more. The applied-for trademark filed by X, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS