Lawmakers Ask DHS To Probe Boston's Low Asylum Rate

By Katie Buehler (May 27, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey and seven other members of Congress have asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's inspector general to conduct a review of the Boston asylum office, which a recent study found grants asylum applications at a rate that's nearly half of the national average. In a Thursday letter to the DHS' Office of Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari, Markey, fellow Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and six U.S. representatives requested a formal review of the Boston office's practices and operations, which allegedly involve asylum officers cutting corners when reviewing cases as they battle burnout and compassion fatigue. The letter...

