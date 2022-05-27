HHS Drops 'Ticking Time Bomb' Sunset Rule After Suit

By Adam Lidgett (May 27, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has officially moved to undo a Trump-era rule that would have planted what challengers said was a "ticking time bomb" on thousands of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regulations. A Federal Register notice Friday said HHS was withdrawing the Securing Updated and Necessary Statutory Evaluations Timely rule — dubbed the "Sunset Rule" — which had put around 17,200 HHS regulations at risk of being automatically eliminated. In the notice, HHS referenced a lawsuit filed in California federal court challenging the Sunset Rule. HHS also said the agency should have taken a better look at comments surrounding...

