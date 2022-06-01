Kroger Can't Snuff Out False Ad Suit Over 'Smoked' Gouda

By Gina Kim (May 31, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Kroger shopper can proceed with her proposed false advertising class action against the grocery store over its "Smoked Gouda" cheese, an Illinois federal judge has largely ruled, finding it was not illogical for her to believe the phrase on the label meant the smoky flavor came from the cheese being smoked over hardwood. An Illinois federal judge on Friday refused to dismiss all claims brought against Kroger in a proposed false advertising class action over its Private Selection brand "Smoked Gouda" cheese product and allowed the customer to amend her claims for breach of warranty, common law fraud and injunctive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS