Warner Bros. 'Matrix' Release Row Sent To Arbitration

By Craig Clough (May 27, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- "Matrix Resurrections" co-producer Village Roadshow Pictures' suit challenging Warner Bros.' decision to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max belongs in arbitration, a Los Angeles judge ruled Friday, also rejecting Village Roadshow's last-minute attempt to withdraw its motion for a preliminary injunction. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David S. Cunningham issued tentative rulings ahead of Friday's hearing, where Warner Bros. attorneys appeared in person and Village Roadshow's appeared remotely. Both rulings went against Village Roadshow, which made its withdrawal request Thursday after the judge emailed them to the parties. The preliminary injunction motion sought, among other things, to...

