BofA Hit With Class Action Over Zelle, Venmo Fraud Losses

By Sarah Jarvis (May 31, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Bank of America NA has been hit with a proposed class action alleging it doesn't tell account holders that there is "virtually no recourse" to recoup losses if fraud occurs through peer-to-peer payment platforms like Zelle and Venmo. Plaintiff Mohammad Al-Ramahi said in a Friday suit filed in a California federal court that while various member banks and credit unions that participate in using Zelle encourage their account holders to sign up for the service by marketing it as a fast, safe and secure way for consumers to send money, there are "huge, undisclosed" security risks of using Zelle that Bank...

