6th Circ. ERISA Ruling Shows Scope Of Fiduciary Liability

By Samantha Kopacz and Nhan Ho (May 31, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- On April 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit decided Chelf v. Prudential Insurance Company, a case that serves as a reminder of the role and responsibilities of a plan fiduciary.[1] In Chelf, a deceased employee's elected optional term life insurance was terminated for nonpayment while he was on disability leave, which resulted in the denial of benefits under that policy to the participant's widow after he died. The widow sued the employer, Walmart Inc., and the plan administrators for breach of fiduciary duty in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The widow's allegations fell into...

