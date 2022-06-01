9th Circ. Clears State Farm On Underinsured Driver Exclusion

By Josh Liberatore (May 31, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld State Farm's win in a suit challenging the insurer's denial of coverage to the family of a driver who died in a head-on car crash, agreeing with a district court that an exclusion didn't run afoul of Oregon's underinsured motorist statute. In an unpublished opinion released Friday, a three-judge appellate panel said an underinsured motorist exclusion in the personal auto policies that Kyle Estes had with State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co. meets the minimum standard for such coverage under Oregon law. The exclusion, which bars underinsured motorist coverage if Estes was driving an uninsured vehicle "furnished...

