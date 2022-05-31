Patent Office Says PTAB Denials Don't Get Arthrex Appeals

By Andrew Karpan (May 31, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is using a case at the Federal Circuit to back up its stance that Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejections are shielded from being directly appealed to the agency's new director, unlike other patent board decisions following the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex ruling. The agency responded Friday to an appeal lodged at the Federal Circuit last month by California tech company Palo Alto Networks Inc., which filed failed petitions for inter partes review against two patents owned by Centripetal Networks, a small Virginia startup that filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Palo Alto last year. The same...

