Jury Clears Ex-Perkins Coie Partner Of Lying To FBI

By Justin Wise (May 31, 2022, 12:11 PM EDT) -- A federal jury has cleared ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner and Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann of a felony charge of lying to the FBI when he came forward with a tip in the run-up to the 2016 election about potential ties between then-candidate Donald Trump and a Russian bank. A federal jury has cleared ex-Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussmann, shown here on May 16, of a felony charge of lying to the FBI. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Prosecutors had alleged that Sussmann's failure to disclose his ties both to the Clinton campaign and a technology executive when he came forward with...

