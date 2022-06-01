Feds Seek Win In Oregon Endangered Salmon Fight

By Joyce Hanson (June 1, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has asked a California federal judge to toss part of its legal battle against Oregon and the Yurok Tribe over endangered salmon, saying the state doesn't have the authority to order the U.S. to stop releasing water from the Upper Klamath Lake. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the National Marine Fisheries Service argued in a Friday motion for summary judgment based on their suit's first cause of action that the court should declare that the Oregon Water Resources Department violated the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause when issuing an order and violation notices that interfere with the bureau's...

