5th Circ. Puts Entergy Power Grid Suit In State Court

By Clark Mindock (May 31, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has backed a ruling that a proposed class action against Entergy Corp. over its alleged role in an electrical grid blackout belongs in state court, rejecting the energy company's argument that the proposed class might include residents of multiple states. The appeals court on Friday rejected on narrow grounds Entergy's attempt to challenge the lower court's remand order, determining that it only had limited jurisdiction to consider such an appeal to begin with. While Entergy had argued that the case raises important federal questions since the suit relates to the nation's energy grid — thus overlapping with the...

