BofA Flouted $150M Hawaii Loan Commitment, Nonprofit Says

By Faith Williams (May 31, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Bank of America is being accused of discrimination by Hawaiian nonprofit corporation Nā Po'e Kōkua for failing to honor a loan commitment of $150 million for native Hawaiians to obtain mortgages after a history of redlining in the state, as well as attempting to defraud the native Hawaiians from the loan entitlement. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the nonprofit pointed to the bank's history of discrimination against native Hawaiians by profiling them and refusing to provide loans, violating the Fair Housing Act and the Hawaii Fair Lending Coalition. Nā Po'e Kōkua assists native Hawaiians with housing and related matters. The bank allegedly...

