RPC Lands Arbitration Lawyer In London To Head Team

By Ashish Sareen (June 1, 2022, 5:30 PM BST) -- Reynolds Porter Chamberlain LLP has hired international arbitration specialist Shai Wade for its London office from Stephenson Harwood to become head of the practice as the firm continues to invest in its global team. Wade will run the practice jointly with its chair, Jonathan Wood. He arrives at RPC at a time when multinational companies are turning to its team for advice on arbitration disputes in sectors including finance, technology and construction, the firm said in a statement on May 30. "As the international arbitration market continues to grow at a record pace, Shai's arrival could not have come at a better...

