Epic Moves To Ax Fortnite Dance Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (May 31, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Epic Games Inc. has urged a California federal judge to boot a choreographer's copyright suit over a dance within multiplayer game Fortnite, contending that "simple" routines are not protectable works. Epic said in a motion to dismiss Friday that U.S. copyright law shields it from celebrity choreographer Kyle Hanagami's claims that it stole steps from one of his dances, which was registered as a whole at the U.S. Copyright Office in February 2021. The Fortnite maker argued that Hanagami is seeking to impose liability where it has never existed, noting that, "Congress made clear that, although copyright law protects choreography, it...

