Justices Won't Review 5th Circ. Arbitration Waiver Finding

By Caroline Simson (May 31, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a Fifth Circuit decision concluding that a Houston-based energy consultant had waived its right to arbitrate a $26 million dispute over Pakistani oil and gas assets by initially pursuing the claim in court. The justices turned away the petition filed by International Energy Ventures Management LLC without explanation, as is customary. International Energy was challenging the Fifth Circuit's finding that it had waived arbitration by clearly choosing a path of litigation when it sued United Energy Group Ltd. in Texas state court without any mention of arbitration, and that United Energy "easily...

