Justices Decline To Review Boston Court Official's Bias Suit

By Brian Dowling (May 31, 2022, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday that it would not review a former Boston Housing Court worker's racial discrimination suit after a First Circuit panel affirmed a decision that his firing was due to insubordination. Former Housing Court specialist and mediator Hector M. Jenkins had urged the justices to rethink whether employers could use an insubordination exemption to the retaliation provision in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The exemption lets employers terminate workers "whose opposition to alleged discriminatory conduct in those situations constitute insubordination," said Jenkins, who is Black and immigrated to the United States from Costa Rica....

