Worker Tells 11th Circ. Bias Suit Shouldn't Have Been Tossed

By Abby Wargo (May 31, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A vision-impaired former Georgia Power Co. lineman asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to revive a disability bias suit challenging his firing for having an expired driving permit, saying a lower court jumped the gun in siding with the company. Scottie Lewis filed an opening brief at the appeals court taking aim at a March district court summary judgment nixing his Americans with Disabilities Act suit, arguing that the commercial driving permit he needed because of his monocular vision had lapsed before, and the company hadn't had a problem with it. "The record evidence in this case establishes multiple questions of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS