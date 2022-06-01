NJ Justices Uphold Residency Exclusion In City's Payroll Tax

By Paul Williams (May 31, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Jersey City's payroll tax structure that excludes workers who live in the city from the tax's calculations passes constitutional muster, the New Jersey Supreme Court affirmed Tuesday, rejecting arguments from businesses that claimed the tax discriminated against interstate commerce. In a 5-1 ruling, New Jersey's highest court affirmed a state appellate court's 2021 decision that largely rejected a complaint that real estate development firm Mack-Cali Realty Corp., now known as Veris Residential, and other companies lodged against the city's 1% payroll tax. The court didn't issue a full opinion, instead saying it found for the city "substantially for the reasons expressed"...

